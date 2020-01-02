|
Perina Emiliani Janeski of Old Forge, formerly of Moosic and Scranton, died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the wife of Leonard T. Janeski; the couple would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. Emiliani Sr. and Rose Gambucci Emiliani. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Scranton Public Library as a government document reference librarian.
Perina was a champion of education. She was a Riverside Elementary East PTA room mother, then president of the PTA, then president of the Riverside High School PTA, then president of the Lackawanna Area Council PTA. She also served in the state position of a seven county area and state treasurer. She served as a member of the Riverside School Board for several terms, also serving as president. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed politics and political programs. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
Her family would like to extend a very special thank you to her caretakers, Eugenia Valenti and Christina Ferron, for their wonderful kind and compassionate care.
Surviving are two sons, Leonard Jr. and Christopher; a daughter, Carol Naughton; five grandchildren, Bridget Lila, Patrick and Matthew Naughton, Morgan Janeski and Page Norton; brothers, Paul Emiliani Jr. and wife Eileen; Emil and wife, Ann; and Jack and wife, Judy; sisters, Louise Vinskofski, and Ann Pesca and husband, Gerard; sister-in-law, Joan Emiliani; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John; and two sisters, Marge Domiano and Eleanor Volpe.
The funeral will be conducted Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Everyone wishing to attend is kindly asked to go directly to church. Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scranton Public Library, 500 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020