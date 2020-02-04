|
Peter A. Christian of Old Forge passed away peacefully at home Saturday evening, surrounded by dear family and friends.
Son of the late Anthony and Concetta (Crugnale) Christian, Pete's survived by his beloved wife, caregiver and best friend, Marie (String) Christian. They celebrated 31 years of marriage on Nov. 11.
Pete graduated from Mayfield High School before proudly serving for four years in the United States Navy. He retired from Suckle Corp. after 44 years, where he also served as AFLCIO Local 127 treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the Suckle baseball team.
Pete enjoyed spending time with his wife Marie, watching his favorite sports teams and going out to eat. He loved Krispy Kreme Donuts, ice cream, a good cheesesteak and Cusumano Restaurant's penne with vodka sauce. He was an Old Forge Blue Devil Fan, N.Y. Yankee Fan for Life, and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
He is survived by children, Donna Caljean and husband, Tony; Paula Yanochick and husband, John; Scott Christian and wife, Janine; and Gerilynn Schott; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Bryan; a brother, Sam; and three furbabies, Tasha, Moosey and Muffy.
As per Peter's wishes, private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit www.kearneyfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020