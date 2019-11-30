|
Peter C. Germano, 77, Moosic, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Scranton. His wife is the former Diane Rutkowski Germano.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Michael and Rose Shaka Germano, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School, received his bachelor and master degrees at the University of Scranton and doctorate at Ohio University. Before retirement, Peter served as the head director of psychology at SCI-Waymart. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan, and enjoyed golfing. Peter was a dedicated and caring family man, who especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Also surviving are three children, Gregory, Joshua and Teresa Germano; four grandchildren, Alana, Nina, Maura and Zoe; brother, Joseph Germano; and sister, Ann Marie Brennan.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Michael Germano.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment at a later date, SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 30, 2019