Peter D. Chuff of Taylor entered eternal rest on Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his devoted wife, Irene Goosley Chuff and, together, they celebrated 58 years of marriage.



Born in Dunmore, and raised in the Bunker Hill section, son of the late Joseph and Frances DiRienzo Cuiffo, Peter faithfully served our country with the United States Army, stationed in Germany. Throughout his life, he worked for Morris White Fashions and retired from Moses Taylor Hospital, where he was a security guard for more than 25 years. Peter was a parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor.



He enjoyed walking, making his famous meatballs for his grandchildren and listening to music and singing. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and New York Giants fan. His family was the center of his life, and he was very proud of his children and grandchildren.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Diane Fahringer and husband, Doug, Trooper; Peter A. and wife, Kristi, Scott Twp.; and Lisa Casella and husband, Vincent, Old Forge; five grandchildren, Sam and Peter Fahringer; Vincent Casella; Kassidy Chuff and Nicholas Casella; a brother, Salvatore Trionfo; a sister-in-law, Ann Trionfo; a brother-in-law, Ted Goosley and wife, Sonia; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hope Fahringer; and a brother, Carmen Trionfo.



Family and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral, which will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10 in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Church.



