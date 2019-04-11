Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER D. CHUFF. View Sign





EVANS, RICHARD JOHN, Scranton, Friday, 10 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock, pastor, St. Rose and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches, Carbondale. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Go Jen Go Foundation, Charlotte, N.C.



FROMERT, LAWRENCE A., Madison Twp., Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC., 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Mass, 11, Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow. Viewing, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.



GERMANO, SUZANNE COSTANZO, New Jersey, formerly of Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Visitation, 8:30, church. Contributions:



GRECCO, THE REV. ANTHONY AUGUST, Newfoundland, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., LaAnna United Methodist Church, 152 Route 191, Cresco. Interment, private. Contributions: LaAnna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142, Newfoundland, PA 18445. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling.



GRIFFIN, MARGARET J. "PEGGY," Carbondale, Wednesday, Brennan and Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Pallbearers: Shawn Sejpal, Mike Kane, Christ Stefalo, Art Comparette, Tom Gaccione and John Pizzimenti. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.



KARWOSKI, ANTHONY S. "TONY" "TK," Dunmore, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Calling hours, 8:30 to service, church. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences:



KLEBAUSKAS, JOSEPH A., Minooka section of Scranton, contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, activities fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences:



KOPCHO, PAUL, Duryea, today, 10 a.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Office of Christian Burial, 10:30, St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston.



KRESGE, ROBERT (BOB), Scranton, today, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.



LABOLT, CAROL LEE, Scranton, today, 1 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: funeral home website.



LONERGAN, PHILIP EDWARD, Dallas, Mass, today, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 9:30 to 10:30, church. Interment, private. Donations: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.



LUCAS, M. JAYNE, Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Mahantongo St., Pottsville, by the Rev. Rick Malloy, S.J. No calling hours at the church. Calling hours, today, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., University of Scranton's Madonna Della Strada Chapel, Monroe Avenue, and Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Interment, St. Canicus Cemetery Mahanoy City. Donations: St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901; or the University of Scranton, c/o University Advancement, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolences:



McELHENNY, RUTH STEINLE, Tunkhannock, private interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.



NARDELLI, ROBERT A. "PINNER," Jessup, private. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: funeral home website.



NEUGEBAUER, STEFANIE, Milford, formerly of Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford. Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's RC Church, Milford. Donations: Humane Society of Pike County (



REIF, JOAN M., Holy Family Residence, blessing service, Friday, 12:30 p.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. E. Francis Kelly. Inurnment, private, St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery. Calling hours, Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contributions: Little Sisters of the Poor, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences:



SMITH, LORETTA A., Carbondale, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery, Eldred, N.Y. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.



STURCHIO, JUDITH ANNE, Lock Haven, formerly of Scranton, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Christopher Sturchio Memorial Scholarship at Penn State Worthington, Scranton. Condolences:



WARGO, FLORENCE, Peckville, Friday, Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St. Condolences:



WILSON, THE REV. GORDON SPACKMAN, Wilkes-Barre, Saturday, 11 a.m., United Baptist Church, 125 Church St., Taylor, by the Rev. Robert Zanicky. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, and Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., church. Contributions: American Baptist Church Organization of Pennsylvania and Delaware, 407 Madison Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040-3296; or the National Railway Historical Society, 505 S. Lenola Road, Suite 226, Moorestown, NJ. 08057. Condolences:

