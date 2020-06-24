Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Peter Northup
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Northup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter D. Northup

Send Flowers
Peter D. Northup Obituary

Peter D. Northup, 54, of Dalton, died Tuesday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Donald and Catherine "Joan" Dale Northup, he was a 1984 graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School and became a welder for Interstate Safety in Clarks Summit.

He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and a lifetime member of the Factoryville Sportsmen's Club.

Surviving are sons, Sam, South Abington Twp.; and Bradley, Birmingham, Ala.; daughter, Shelby Northup, Cleveland, Ohio; brother, Clark Northup, Rosharon, Texas; sister, Elizabeth Lampo, Bryan, Texas; a grandson, Jude Northup; nieces and nephews.

Peter's family would like to thank the Colombo family and Matt Baldwin for their continuous and compassionate care. They would also like to show their appreciation to Allied Services Hospice for the wonderful and dignified care given to Peter.

The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. Interment will follow in Shoemaker Cemetery, Dalton.

Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.


Published in Scranton Times on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -