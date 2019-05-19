Peter F. Weins

Peter F. Weins, 60, Exeter, died May 9 at his home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary Kearney Weins.

Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia Mills; daughter, Amy Weins, Luzerne; son, Peter, Scranton; a sister, Ann Marie Vinskofski, Scranton.

Memorial visitation will be Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2019
