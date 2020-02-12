|
|
Peter H. Grimm, 85, of Aldenville, died Sunday night at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Grieves Grimm; they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in December.
Born May 31, 1934, in Lincoln Park, N.J., he was the son of the late John and Clotilde Gardyne Grimm. As a young man, Peter worked on the Lackawanna Railroad. He served in the Military Police of the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he went on to be the owner of multiple laundromats and dry cleaning businesses in New Jersey. Peter was a member of Little Falls Masonic Lodge 154 for more than 50 years. After moving to Aldenville, he was the owner of Ponderosa Pines Campground and Cottages. In his later years of semi-retirement, Peter was a local real estate agent.
He loved baseball, trains, NASA and space exploration. Peter's favorite activities around home involved his backhoe, tractors, dump truck and bulldozer. He loved life, and will be lovingly remembered for his great sense of humor. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Also surviving are three loving children, Carol Johnson and her husband, Douglas; Peter Grimm; and Diane Mitchell and her husband, James, all of New Jersey; four grandchildren, Jessica Mitchell, Chloe Johnson, Charles Johnson and Bradley Mitchell; and a great-granddaughter, Norah Mitchell.
Peter's family expresses gratitude to the caregivers of Wayne Memorial Hospice, and his special friend Nicki.
Memorial services with Masonic and military honors will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart. Pastor Cal Wiggins will officiate the service.
Relatives and friends may visit Saturday from 1 p.m. through the time of service in the funeral home. Also, following the memorial services, after 5 p.m., a memorial dinner gathering will be held at the Lodge at Keen Lake, 15 Warren Rix Drive, Waymart.
In lieu of flowers, the memorial contributions may be made in Peter's memory to the , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park St., Honesdale, PA 18431; or Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 12, 2020