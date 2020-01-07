|
Peter J. Barrasse, 86, of Mount Margaret Estates of Scranton, passed away peacefully Saturday morning. He and his wife, the former Helen Bobitka, would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Jan. 14.
Born and raised in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, son of the late Michael Barrasse and Susan DeMarzo Barrasse Iafolla, he graduated from Scranton Technical High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force who served during the Korean Conflict.
Prior to retirement, he was district manager of the Prudential Insurance Co. of America, having 42 years of a distinguished career and retiring as district manager. Throughout his career he received numerous industry and company awards, including the coveted President's Trophy, awarded to the top district in the United States. His success had provided the opportunity to travel throughout the world with his family and friends.
His service to the community was unparalleled. Serving the following: Scranton General Hospital on the board of directors, Bishops Commission on Ecumenical and Human Services, Area Agency on Aging delegate, St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, United Neighborhood Services as an original board member, Telespond Senior Services as a founding member who obtained the original grant for its creation and implemented its mission, and the Lackawanna Blind Association. His guidance and wisdom were sought after by many.
As a husband, he was devoted to the love of his life, his wife Helen. As a father he, alongside Helen, cherished the development of his children and grandchildren, raising his family in St. Clare's parish, in the Green Ridge section of Scranton, where they created lifelong friendships and memories. He was currently a member of SS. Anthony & Rocco Parish in Dunmore.
He was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Monsignor Constance Siconolfi, a lifelong beloved friend, for all his guidance and blessings. Also, a thank you to Dr. Maryann McDonald and Dr. Linda Barrasse, Dr. Kutz, Dr. Prior and Dr. Getz along with all of their staff, in addition to those that cared for him at DaVita and Allied Services.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna DelRosso and husband, Paul; and four sons, Peter and wife, Tina; William and Debra Reese; David and wife, Marion; and Joseph and wife, Jill. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Marianne Iafolla Yoder and husband, Stanley; a sister-in-law, Nancy Manning Barrasse; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved brother, Joseph Barrasse.
The funeral will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Pa., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore, Pa. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete's name to the Cody Jude Barrasse Memorial Foundation, c/o the Scranton Area Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 102, Scranton, PA 18510; or St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or a .
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 7, 2020