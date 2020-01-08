|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Peter J. Barrasse, 86, of Mount Margaret Estates of Scranton, who passed away peacefully Saturday morning.
The funeral will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Pa., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore, Pa. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete's name to the Cody Jude Barrasse Memorial Foundation, c/o the Scranton Area Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 102, Scranton, PA 18510; or St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or a charity of the donor's wishes.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020