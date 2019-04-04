Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. Nichols Jr.. View Sign

Peter J. Nichols Jr., 50, of Jessup, died Monday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness.



Born in Peckville, he was the son of Peter Nichols Sr. and Monica "Mimi" Kohan Nichols, of Jessup. He was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1986. A lifelong Jessup resident, he was a former member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Jessup. He was president of the Dolphin Sportsman's Club and was very active in the local dart leagues at the Jessup VFW, where he was a social member.



He loved hunting and fishing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved spending time with his nephew and niece, Logan and Kaitlyn, and spoiling them with Hershey chocolate. He loved his dog, Sully.



Also surviving are a brother, Christopher and wife, Kerri, Scott Twp.; nephew, Logan; and niece, Kaitlyn; aunts, Kathy Yokavonis and husband, Joseph, Nanticoke; Celine Reich and husband, Ernie, Tunkhannock; and Mary Warren, San Antonio, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Peter A. and Janet Nichols; and his maternal grandparents, John A. and Monica Smolko Kohan.



The funeral will be Monday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church. Interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peter J. Nichols Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o of the Honesdale National Bank, 13 Chapman Lake Road, Olyphant, PA 18447. For online condolences, go to

