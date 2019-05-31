Peter J. Pinto died Sunday, May 12.



He was born on Sept. 3, 1944, to the late Angelo and Mary Sileo Pinto. Peter graduated from Dunmore High School and entered the United States Navy where he served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a Navy Seal with the River Patrol Command (River Rat). He participated in 112 combat patrols and engaged enemy forces on seven occasions. He was an adviser to three Vietnamese river patrol boats. He detected movement on July 20, 1970, advised the patrol officer, opened fire and requested helicopter gunship support. Peter was unfortunately injured during this engagement. Among other numerous awards, he was awarded the Vietnam Meritorious Service Medal (Gallantry Cross).



Peter, was not only a dedicated, courageous man, but was also "a kind soul" without a fault. He is united in heaven with his parents; and beloved sister, Elizabeth (Liz) Gaul. He has a surviving sister, Carmel Adocchio and a brother-in-law, Vito.



Many thanks to his extended family at the hospital who took outstanding care of him.



A graveside funeral service will take place today at noon in St. Michael's Cemetery in Dunmore.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.





Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2019