Peter J. Rafalko died Sunday from injuries sustained from a pedestrian/automobile accident on Saturday.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Zigmund and Angela Rafalko. Educated at West Scranton High School, Pete worked in maintenance for a local private school and was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by two brothers, Theodore Rafalko and wife, Bernadette, Scranton; and Edward Rafalko, Scranton; six sisters, Phyllis Walsh and husband, Joseph, Scranton; Pauline Kochis and husband, Ken, Lake Ariel; Theresa McDermott, Scranton; Lorraine Rafalko, Scranton; Maggie Churilla and companion, John Bartolacci, Taylor; and Jean Churilla and companion, Ken Muto, Greentown; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many dear friends.
Peter touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity and quick sense of humor. He loved listening to music and being with his family and friends. Pete's family thanks the doctors and nurses at the Geisinger Community Medical Center ICU Trauma Unit and emergency room for their compassion and support. Out of this tragedy came a final act of kindness as Pete donated to the Gift of Life organ donor program.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton, from 4 to 6:45 p.m. with a blessing service officiated by the Rev. Richard Fox at 6:45 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019