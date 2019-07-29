|
|
Peter (Pete) J. Shimkus Jr., 76, a lifelong West Scranton resident, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after fighting a longtime illness. He is survived by his loving wife, caregiver and best friend of 36 years, Terry Lee (Houser) Shimkus.
Born Dec. 9, 1942, son of the late Peter Sr. and Mary (Swiruk) Shimkus, Pete was a 1960 graduate of West Scranton High School. He worked as a builder for Simplex Homes of Scranton before a 1980 car accident, which claimed the life of his father. A faithful Roman Catholic, Pete became a member of St. Patrick's Church after the closure of St. Michael's Church in West Scranton, his childhood parish.
Pete found his peace within the outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, his great escape was his Fleetville summer cottage. A member of Weston Fieldhouse in North Scranton, he also enjoyed swimming. He loved animals, especially his dogs, and none more than "his baby," Dimock.
Forever to be loved by his family and friends, Pete is now at peace.
He is also survived by his son, Ryan Shimkus, Strattanville; his sister, Elaine Ward; nieces and nephews, including Heidi and Rob Houser; great-nieces and great-nephews, especially his fishing partner, Jonah Houser, and his godson, Xavier Houser; and his dearest lifelong friend, JoJo Luciane, of Scranton.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Ann (Peggy) Fanning Shimkus; and his brother, Robert Shimkus.
Terry wishes to thank the amazing staff of doctors and nurses at Geisinger CMC's ICU for their care, compassion and kindness throughout this difficult time.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main St., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on July 29, 2019