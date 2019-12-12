|
Peter J. Statuto, 69, of Olyphant, died peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his best friend, love of his life, his wife, Terry (Jackson) Statuto. It was a privilege and honor to be his wife and caregiver until the end. They recently celebrated 26 loving years of marriage on Sept. 18. He was devoted to his wife, a bond of true and everlasting love.
Born in Scranton on April 27, 1950, he was the son of the late Anthony and Connie (DeRosa) Statuto. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School. He served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Wichita during Vietnam and received an honorable discharge.
He was employed by IBM and retired after 39 dedicated years in January 2013. He was a devoted member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup, and a proud member of the American Legion Post 869 of Archbald.
He was an avid golfer and New York Yankees fan and enjoyed his yearly golf trips to Myrtle Beach and Sunday golf with friends. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing and all other sports. He had a love for life and enjoyed everyday with no complaints, only positiveness and grace. He took pride in taking care of his lawn and relaxing with their dog, Jiggs.
Peter loved to fix anything broken. He was, as his wife would say, her fix it guy and you always knew where he was by his whistling.
He was a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend and was known and loved by all for his kind heart and generous nature. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
His family would like to thank Dr. Michele Hazzouri for her constant care and concern, Dr. William Scialla and Mary, R.N., and the entire staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital for the dedicated care and compassion throughout his illness, and Amedisys, Compassionate Care Hospice, with a special thank you to Erin his nurse, Linda his aide and nurse; Lisa and Jennifer who assisted in the end.
Also surviving are a sister, Nancy Statuto; brothers, Anthony and Joseph Statuto; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, MaryAnn Statuto.
The funeral will be on Saturday with Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church, Jessup. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery.
Viewing hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Parastas service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Holy Ghost Church, 313 First Ave., Jessup, PA 18434.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019