|
|
Peter Josef Wittmann, 66, Jefferson Twp., died Tuesday morning in Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He and his wife, the former Mary Simyan, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on June 23.
Born in Herrsching, Germany, he was the son of the late Josef and Ruth Gafel Wittmann. He was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Dunmore and worked as an Over the Road truck driver for Horwith Trucks in Northampton.
Peter and his wife Mary enjoyed boating and fishing every year at their favorite place, the Candlelight Cottages on Lake George.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tiffany Wittmann, Daleville; a grandson, Anthony Loiacono, Daleville; a brother Wilfried "Willie" Wittmann, Taylor; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn and Andrea; three brothers-in-law, Michael, Joseph and Paul; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Nicholas and Irene Simyan.
The funeral will be Monday in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore, with Office of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. by the Rev. Robert Lozinski.
Friends may call Monday from noon to 3 p.m.
To send an online condolence, visit www.NEPAFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 29, 2019