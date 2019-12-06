Home

Peter Mizgala Obituary
Peter Mizgala, 93, of Old Forge, entered eternal rest on Monday, Dec. 2, at his home. His wife of 45 years, Lillian Swaiko Mizgala, died July 18, 1999.

Born in Old Forge on Dec. 5, 1925, he was the son of the late John and Mary Yuschak Mizgala. He graduated from Old Forge High School in 1944, then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army, attaining the rank of corporal. Peter served overseas in both World War II and the Korean War, traveling extensively throughout Europe and was honored to be on the Queen Mary and the Queen Elizabeth during his deployments. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Peter came back to Old Forge where he met his dear wife, Lillian. He worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 20 years until his retirement in 1984. Peter was a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Old Forge. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, working in his garden, or just being outside in the sun.

Surviving are a son, John Mizgala, Old Forge; two daughters, Karen Barnes and husband, Harold, East Stroudsburg; and Donna Malloy and husband, Bill, Uniontown, Ohio; a sister, Anna Babich, of New Jersey; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, William and Michael Mizgala, and his sister, Pauline Spitko.

Family and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral, which will begin on Monday, Dec. 9, at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 512 Summer St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Peter Henry. Interment with military honors will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. Parastas services will be Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019
