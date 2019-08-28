|
|
Peter N. Golay of Scranton died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Antoinette Curcio.
Born in Olyphant, he was the son of the late Michael and Justina Soltys Golay. Educated in Olyphant schools, he proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a laborer for Union Local 130.
Surviving are sons, Michael Golay and wife, Faith; and Keith Golay and wife, Sandra, all of Scranton; grandchildren, Olivia and Michael Golay; and Amanda Rudis and husband, Frankie; sister, Marie Martin and husband, Jack, Olyphant; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sister, Olga Shayka; and brother, John Golay.
Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. The outdoorsman rooted for Penn State and cherished spending time at his hunting property with family. He enjoyed a beer with friends at the Ukavets and was an avid gardener, sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and neighbors.
The funeral will be conducted Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Family and friends may go directly to the church.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, Pa. 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019