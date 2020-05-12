|
|
Peter P. Grigalunas Sr., the sole owner of Pete's Live Bait Shop in South Abington Twp., passed away Saturday, May 9, at Allied Hospice in Scranton, Pa. He was the loving husband of the former Anna Mae Evanski. The couple married in June of 1966 and together operated Pete's Bait Shop until her death in January of 2006. The shop, which opened in 1966, was his passion and is a something of a local landmark.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Bernard and Isabelle Kaminskas Grigalunas. He was a veteran and served with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved being outdoors. He received many awards over the course of his life as he actively supported many organizations and charities. He was beloved by his customers and he was never too busy to offer his time or advice in supporting the community. He enjoyed reading about the history of the Native American Tribes indigenous to Pennsylvania and was actively involved in the conservation and preservation of Pennsylvania's natural resources.
He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Charles Grigalunas, Stanley Grigalunas, Anthony Griff and Bernard Griff. He is survived by his brother, John Grigalunas, of Washington, N.J.; his two sons, James and Peter Grigalunas Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton, and arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, located at 418 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center, located at 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020