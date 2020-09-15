Home

Peter P. Pavuk D.M.D.

Peter P. Pavuk D.M.D. Obituary

Peter P. Pavuk, D.M.D., 86, of Peckville, fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday night at Green Ridge Nursing Home in Scranton.

Born to the late John and Helen (Micklick) Pavuk of Jessup on June 6, 1934, Peter graduated from Blakely High School in 1952, where he was a standout football and baseball player. In 1954, following graduation and one year at Penn State, he enlisted in the United States Army, attending Monterey Army Language School from which he graduated in 1955. Peter spent the next two years as a Russian interpreter for the U.S. Army in West Berlin, Germany.

After completing his studies at the University of Scranton, Peter continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Delta fraternity. Following his 1965 graduation, Peter joined his brother's dental practice and went on to practice dentistry for 51 years in the Pavuk Professional Building in Blakely. He served as president of the Scranton District Dental Society and was inducted into the International College of Dentists in 1984. Throughout his career, Peter provided free dental work in Scranton, in partnership with Jewish Family Services. He was also an avid Pitt Panthers fan and was proud to serve as the vice president of the Northeast Pennsylvania chapter of the Pitt Golden Panthers booster club.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Peter was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield, Pa.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Joanne (Trent); a daughter, Christine (Michael) Santangelo, Montebello, N.Y.; a son, Christopher (Jeanine) Pavuk, Waverly Twp.; and seven grandchildren, Calli, Jaclyn and Michael Santangelo, Lily, Peter, Sadie and Jack Pavuk; sister, Helen Telep, of Carbondale; and brother, Michael Pavuk of Waverly Twp.; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by five brothers, John, Bart, Myron, Tom, Dan; and sister, Mary Reposh.

Friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Cathedral, followed by interment at the parish cemetery in Mayfield.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.


