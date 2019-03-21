Peter P. Zadzura, 88, of Throop, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, Pa. He was the son of the late Michael Zadzura and Veronica Leskowsky Zadzura. Peter was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Horvath Zadzura; a brother, John Zadzura; and a sister, Dorothy Balken.
Peter was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot before his retirement. He received many awards at Tobyhanna for his great ideas and insight into the efficiency in the workplace. Peter was a United States Army veteran and also a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Peter was a fun-loving man ready to make you laugh with his busting and jokes, especially with his sons and grandchildren. He loved hunting and fishing. His favorite hobby was fishing with his wife, Anne, at Lake Wallenpaupack.
Surviving are sons, David and wife, Patricia, Dickson City; Daniel and wife, Jan, Lake Ariel; and Peter and wife, Theresa, Archbald; eight grandchildren, David Jr., Timothy, Cory, Kerry Ann, Tara, Peter, Julie and Danielle; and five great-grandchildren, Preston, Sophia, Carson, Hannah and Gabriel.
Friends may call Friday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.
Funeral Mass will be in Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop, on March 23 at 9:30 a.m. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Throop.
All those attending funeral Mass, please go directly to church. Send online condolences to [email protected]
