Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Paul Borkowski. View Sign

Peter Paul Borkowski, age 69, of Titusville, Fla., passed away on Friday, Feb. 15.



He was born in Pittston, Pa., on Nov. 2, 1949. Peter graduated from Pittston Area High School and received his high school diploma. He worked for a defense contractor, General Dynamics, for over 30 years. In his earlier days he was military police for the United States Army and received his honorable discharge. He was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Titusville and always supportive of St. Jude Building projects. Pete had a passion for NASCAR, music and camping, but most of all always being there and helping family and friends.



Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Judith Ann; son, Kevin, daughter, Lisa Jordan; grandsons, Kevin, James Jordan; granddaughter, Katelynn, all of Titusville; brothers, Joseph and Paul, of Duyrea, Pa.; sister, Theresa Muleta, of Yatesville, Pa.; great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Pattie.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated today at St. Teresa's Catholic Church at 3 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home today from 5 until 8 p.m. The graveside committal service will be on Friday at 9 a.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with military honors.



To share your memories of Peter or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit our website. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Titusville,





Peter Paul Borkowski, age 69, of Titusville, Fla., passed away on Friday, Feb. 15.He was born in Pittston, Pa., on Nov. 2, 1949. Peter graduated from Pittston Area High School and received his high school diploma. He worked for a defense contractor, General Dynamics, for over 30 years. In his earlier days he was military police for the United States Army and received his honorable discharge. He was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Titusville and always supportive of St. Jude Building projects. Pete had a passion for NASCAR, music and camping, but most of all always being there and helping family and friends.Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Judith Ann; son, Kevin, daughter, Lisa Jordan; grandsons, Kevin, James Jordan; granddaughter, Katelynn, all of Titusville; brothers, Joseph and Paul, of Duyrea, Pa.; sister, Theresa Muleta, of Yatesville, Pa.; great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Pattie.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated today at St. Teresa's Catholic Church at 3 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home today from 5 until 8 p.m. The graveside committal service will be on Friday at 9 a.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with military honors.To share your memories of Peter or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit our website. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Titusville, www.newcomertitusville.com , is in charge of arrangements. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close