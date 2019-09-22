|
Peter Podunajec, 87, of Waymart, died Saturday morning at home after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn (Davis) Podunajec.
Born June 2, 1932, in Simpson, he was the son of the late Peter and Theresa (Vrtiprah) Podunajec.
Peter was a member of The Waymart Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was very proud of his service to his country. Prior to retirement, Peter was a heavy equipment operator and foreman for PennDOT. He was also a member of the VFW in Cortez. He will be remembered as a loving family man and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is also survived by three children, Kathy Podunajec, of Southampton, N.J.; Mark Podunajec and his wife, Laurie, of Lake Ariel; and David Podunajec and his wife, Marcy, of Waymart; six grandchildren, Stacie, David, Tyler, Maggie, Sara and Ethan; and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Dylan; three brothers, Joseph Podunajec and his wife, Barbara, and James Podunajec, both of Prompton; and Paul "Butch" and his wife, Barb, of Waymart; two sisters, Gloria Gebert and her husband, Jerry, of Waymart; and Barbara Jezercak and her husband, David Sr., of Honesdale; and several nieces and nephews.
Peter was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Mary Wittig, Stephen Podunajec, Katherine Roe, George Podunajec and Edward Podunajec; and a nephew, Jeffrey Podunajec.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Waymart Presbyterian Church, 200 Belmont St., Waymart, with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter's memory to the Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019