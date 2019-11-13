|
Peter Richard Rizzolo, of Scranton, died Nov. 5 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Newark, N.J., son of the late Carmine and Ann Barbara Rizzolo, he served in the United States Navy and later worked as a computer programmer with Anheuser Bush.
Surviving are his daughters, Milissa Rizzolo and Rachel deMoose; sons, Benjamin Rothman, Peter Rizzolo, Brian Rizzolo Daniel Rizzolo and Russell deMoose; and 11 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, funeral home location, 602 Birch St., Scranton.
A visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019