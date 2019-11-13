Home

Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-0413
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
Peter Richard Rizzolo, of Scranton, died Nov. 5 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born in Newark, N.J., son of the late Carmine and Ann Barbara Rizzolo, he served in the United States Navy and later worked as a computer programmer with Anheuser Bush.

Surviving are his daughters, Milissa Rizzolo and Rachel deMoose; sons, Benjamin Rothman, Peter Rizzolo, Brian Rizzolo Daniel Rizzolo and Russell deMoose; and 11 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, funeral home location, 602 Birch St., Scranton.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the funeral home.

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019
