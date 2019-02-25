Peter (Ziggy) Siconolfi, 70, of Scranton, died Feb. 18.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter (Ziggy) Siconolfi.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Lawrence and Nancy Fritzie Siconolfi, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed for the last 30 years at Rocky's Lounge in Scranton as a bartender before retirement.
Peter was an avid fisherman. He served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard for many years.
He is survived by his sister, Nicoletta Livsey; his longtime companion, Tomiko Prichard; good friend, Mary Ann Mufford; his buddy, Tony Fortanado; and, of course, all of his many friends he made over the years.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Tony and Joe Sr.; and nephew, Joe Jr.
Funeral arrangements will be private at his request. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Peter's name may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
The arrangements are under the direction of the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home
301 Chestnut St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-4714
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2019