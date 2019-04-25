Dr. Peter Vincent Picerno, Scranton, died Sunday, April 14, at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, after a brief illness.



Born Oct. 22, 1952, in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Peter Louis Picerno and the late Angelina Rossi Picerno. He was employed as director of music at St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral prior to retirement.



He was a graduate of Oberlin Conservatory with a Bachelor of Music in organ performance and musicology, and University of Oregon with a Master of Music in organ performance. Peter received a doctorate in organ performance from the University of Kansas and a Master of Library Science from Kent State University. He also received a yearlong Fulbright Scholarship to study early-Italian organ building and organ literature.



Peter served as the organist, choir director and director of music at many churches and played many recitals throughout the United States. He was a lifelong member of the American Guild of Organists.



Surviving are his husband of 39 years, Dr. Kristopher Lee Arheart, Scranton; and his sister, Gina M. Picerno and brother-in-law, John Devine, of Quincy, Mass.



Visitation, Monday, April 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.

