Peter Von Getzie, Carbondale, died Thursday, just three days before his 84th birthday. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Bowell. They were married on April 17, 1961.



Born in Jermyn, the son of the late John and Mary Chup Getzie, he was a retired barber, having worked at Angelo's Barber Shop in Monticello, N.Y. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.



He is also survived by a son, Peter Von Getzie and wife, Rahat Quli, Hershey; three grandchildren, Wolfgang, Tariq and Vladimir Von Getzie; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Joseph and Nicholas Getzie; two sisters, Helen Misihowski and Dorothy Huniyak.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements were entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.



Published in Scranton Times on July 21, 2019