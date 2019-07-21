Home

Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Peter Von Getzie, Carbondale, died Thursday, just three days before his 84th birthday. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Bowell. They were married on April 17, 1961.

Born in Jermyn, the son of the late John and Mary Chup Getzie, he was a retired barber, having worked at Angelo's Barber Shop in Monticello, N.Y. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

He is also survived by a son, Peter Von Getzie and wife, Rahat Quli, Hershey; three grandchildren, Wolfgang, Tariq and Vladimir Von Getzie; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Joseph and Nicholas Getzie; two sisters, Helen Misihowski and Dorothy Huniyak.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.

To share condolences with Peter's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 21, 2019
