Philip Anthony Johns, 76, of Roaring Brook Twp., and formerly of West Scranton, died Sunday morning at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital PAM Care after a brave battle with respiratory disease and Parkinson's disease. He was the loving husband of Myra Johns.



Born on March 25, 1942, son of the late Anthony and Mary Archer Johns, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School class of 1960 and then joined the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, he had the honor of serving as a personal driver to President John F. Kennedy. He went to serve for 42 years in the motor pool and as a driving instructor for the United States Postal Service. After retirement, he went on to work for the state Department of Transportation for four years.



Philip was a kind, loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. His sense of humor will always be remembered. He most enjoyed large family gatherings that he often hosted; all were welcome. He always had a joke and a smile for everyone and was the life of the party. We are thankful and blessed for the time we shared with him, and we will carry him in our hearts forever. He was a man who always put others before himself, there was no task that was too big, and he was always there to lend a hand, smile or words of comfort.



Also surviving are a son, attorney Todd Johns and wife, Holly; two daughters, Tracey Johns-Kornetka; and Sara Johns (Tyrus Gutjahr); six grandchildren, Nathan, Jackson and Connor Johns, Alex and Christopher Kornetka, and Wyatt Gutjahr; eight siblings, Francie Klotz, Marie Stets, Donna Malishesky, Richard Johns, Robert Johns, William Johns, Paul Johns and Rita Boccadori; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton, and are asked to go directly to church. Interment at the convenience of family, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.





135 South Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

