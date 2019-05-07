Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip B. Evans Sr.. View Sign Service Information Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home 33 Reynolds Streeet Factoryville , PA 18419 (570)-945-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Philip B. Evans Sr., 85, of Nicholson, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.



Born in Newton-Ransom on Feb. 23, 1934, he was the son of the late Stanley and Zeida (Winters) Evans. His wife of 57 years is the former Betty Lou Houser. Phil graduated from Newton-Ransom High School and was a United States



He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he bowled in a league for many years. He loved all Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies. He was very passionate about his yard and his flowers, especially his marigolds.



The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Kondash and staff, Traditional Home Health and Hospice, Allied Hospice, and Mr. and Mrs. Patel from the Dalton Pharmacy.



He was also preceded in death by several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and his stepbrothers and stepsisters.



Surviving besides his wife are his son, Philip Jr., his wife, Debbie (Donati) and their son, Ryan Evans, all of Dalton; brother, David; and sister, Helen Richardson, both of Newton; his special caregivers, Del Houser, Dayle McElwee and Ben Houser, of Nicholson; sister-in-law, Marion Houser; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Funeral services will be Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. from the Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, with Pastor Harold C. Schorr officiating.



Friends may call Thursday, May 9, at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, from 5 to 8 p.m. Family and friends are asked to please proceed directly to the church on Saturday. There will be an additional visitation from 10:30 to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Factoryville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 326, Factoryville, PA 18419; or the Factoryville Ambulance, P.O. Box 321, Factoryville, PA 18419.





