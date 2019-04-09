Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Edward Lonergan. View Sign

Philip Edward Lonergan, 61, of Dallas, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 7, at Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken ill at Stonehedge Country Club, Tunkhannock.



Born in Scranton and raised in Olyphant, he was the son of the late Robert P. and Marguerite Murray Lonergan, and was raised by his aunt, Liz Murray. He was a graduate of Mid Valley High School, where he excelled in golf and he received a golf scholarship to the University of Scranton, graduating with a degree in finance. Philip was employed as a stockbroker and financial adviser in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas for the past 30 years. He most recently worked for Fidelity Investments. During his college years, he distinguished himself as a musician with the group "Mariah," and later as a solo performer in both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.



Philip was a devoted brother, uncle and friend who enjoyed golfing. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to ski, fish and hunt. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Surviving are a sister, Erin Murray and husband, William, Honesdale; a brother, Brian Lonergan, Moosic; and a sister, Peggy Steinberg and husband, Dr. Jeffrey, Clarks Summit; many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kay Mecca; brother-in-law, Dr. Donato Mecca; brother, Dr. Robert Lonergan; and sister-in-law, Santina Lonergan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church at Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503 in Philip's name.



Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Philip Edward Lonergan, 61, of Dallas, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 7, at Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken ill at Stonehedge Country Club, Tunkhannock.Born in Scranton and raised in Olyphant, he was the son of the late Robert P. and Marguerite Murray Lonergan, and was raised by his aunt, Liz Murray. He was a graduate of Mid Valley High School, where he excelled in golf and he received a golf scholarship to the University of Scranton, graduating with a degree in finance. Philip was employed as a stockbroker and financial adviser in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas for the past 30 years. He most recently worked for Fidelity Investments. During his college years, he distinguished himself as a musician with the group "Mariah," and later as a solo performer in both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.Philip was a devoted brother, uncle and friend who enjoyed golfing. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to ski, fish and hunt. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.Surviving are a sister, Erin Murray and husband, William, Honesdale; a brother, Brian Lonergan, Moosic; and a sister, Peggy Steinberg and husband, Dr. Jeffrey, Clarks Summit; many nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kay Mecca; brother-in-law, Dr. Donato Mecca; brother, Dr. Robert Lonergan; and sister-in-law, Santina Lonergan.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church at Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503 in Philip's name.Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

(570) 489-6941 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close