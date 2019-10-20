|
Philip John Sanko Muchisky, 69, of Covington Twp., died Thursday at his home following a lengthy illness. His wife of 44 years is the former Sandra L. Highhouse.
Born Jan. 31, 1950, he was the son of Peter and Augusta (Sanko) Muchisky.
Philip was self-employed as an automobile technician.
In addition to his wife, Philip is survived by his son, Philip, and cousins.
Philip was a Marine Corps veteran, serving active duty from 1969 until 1971.
A memorial blessing service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Military honors will be performed following the blessing service.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 10 to 11 service time. Interment will be conducted at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019