Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
Philip John Sanko Muchisky

Philip John Sanko Muchisky Obituary
Philip John Sanko Muchisky, 69, of Covington Twp., died Thursday at his home following a lengthy illness. His wife of 44 years is the former Sandra L. Highhouse.

Born Jan. 31, 1950, he was the son of the late Peter and Augusta (Sanko) Muchisky. Philip was self-employed as an automobile technician.

In addition to his wife, Philip is survived by his son, Philip; his granddaughter, Peyton; and cousins.

Philip was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving active duty from 1969 until 1971.

A memorial blessing service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Military honors wiil be performed following the blessing service.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 10 until 11 a.m. Interment will be conducted at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019
