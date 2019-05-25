Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip R. Rodenburg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip R. Rodenburg, 78, Waymart, died Friday morning at home after a long battle against cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sarah Lopatofsky Cobb Rodenburg, in 2014.



Born March 19, 1941, in Lookout, the son of the late Chester L. and Mildred Maudsley Rodenburg, he graduated from Damascus High School in 1959. He was a parts manager for Jack Deany Inc., formerly of Narrowsburg, N.Y., for six years. Then, after one season at Monticello Raceway, Phil worked for Herzog Trucking, of Honesdale, for 32 years. In 2008, he retired from Edw. J. Schwarz, of Honesdale. Phil was a former member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and Teamsters Local 693, of Binghamton, N.Y. He was a member of the Waymart Area Historical Society, Waymart Lodge #542 F&AM, Calvary United Methodist Church and the NRA.



Phil was partial to Farmall Tractors and Red Chevy Pickup Trucks.



He is survived by a brother, Richard Rodenburg, Arizona; five children, Mark Rodenburg and his wife, Yuka; Sheryl Jordan, Gerald Cobb, Anita Lee and her husband, Roger; and Helen Cobb; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Rodenburg.



Masonic funeral services will be held Tuesday at noon in Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart. Graveside and committal services will immediately follow at the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.



The viewing will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phil's memory to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box J., Waymart, PA 18472.





