Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Philip V. Wilczynski Obituary
Philip V. Wilczynski, 79, of Forest City, died Sunday at the Forest City Nursing Home.

Born in Forest City, son of the late John and Victoria Sapudar Wilczynski, he was a graduate of Forest City High School and served in the United States Army. Phil had been employed by Weston and later Jerry's Sports Center.

Phil was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City.

He is survived by six siblings, John Wilczynski, Raymond and David Femc, Sylvia Cobb and Romayne Saflicki; nieces and nephews; Alberta Regal, his companion for many years, and her children's families: the Regals, Cominskys, Delfinos and Wilchas; and Thomas Janezic, his lifelong friend.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Thomas Femc; and three sisters, Josephine Mokan, Clara Paskiewicz and Theresa Cody.

The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.

Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019
