|
|
Philip William Loscombe Sr., 69, of Plains, passed away Monday morning at his home. His loving wife of 36 years is Naomi (Ginocchetti) Loscombe.
Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Elizabeth (Smith) Loscombe, Phil was a graduate of West Side High School and settled in Plains upon his marriage. He honorably served in the United States Navy stationed on the USS Guam. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union and the American Legion. He was employed as a forming mechanic for Techniglas, and subsequently, as a boiler mechanic for the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, from where he retired.
Philip was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale, Plains.
He was a devoted husband, father and Poppy who loved God, his family and his cat, Baby Grey. Phil was highly skilled in many trades and freely offered his expertise to family and friends. He spent countless hours helping others.
Also surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kimberly (Christopher) Augustine, Philip (Rebecca) Loscombe Jr. and Kristina (Richard) Powers; and four grandchildren, Samuel, Abigail, Noah and Hannah.
Services will be privately held at the Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale, Plains.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020