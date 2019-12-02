Home

Phillip Eugene Pettinato

Phillip Eugene Pettinato Obituary
Phillip Eugene Pettinato, 90, of Old Forge, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, Pa.

Born May 23, 1929, he was the son of the late Phillip and Francis (Sirianni) Pettinato. Phillip was a graduate of Old Forge High School. Following high school he attended Wyoming Seminary for two years before enrolling at college. While at Wayne State he attained a bachelor's degree in pharmacy.

Phil was also a proud member of the United States Army where he was stationed in El Paso, Texas, for two years. After his honorable discharge from the military, Phil became owner of Pettinato's Pharmacy on Moosic Road, Old Forge and he also managed Thrift Drug, Moosic, Pa., from 1980-1995.

He was a member of the Pharmaceutical Association and later in life he became a member of Glenmaura National Golf Club for the last 15 years. He also enjoyed his last 10 years as a snowbird with his wife in Naples, Fla. Some of his pastimes were gardening, golfing and watching both Penn State and Dallas Cowboys football. Most of all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and beloved uncle. He always enjoyed making soppresata with his nephew Richard and his entire family.

In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by sister, Cora Belardi; and brothers, Frank and Louis Pettinato.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lena (Valeri) Pettinato, Old Forge; daughters, Patricia and husband, Louis Yacovoni, Moosic; and Susan and husband, Michael Cola, Moosic; granddaughter, Nina Yacovoni, Chicago, Ill.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phillip's name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp., Pa.

Viewing hours will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish) 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, PA 18518.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow calling hours in the church at 10 a.m., to be officiated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment services will follow in the chapel of Old Forge Cemetery, Old Forge.

For further information or to express your condolences to Phil's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 2, 2019
