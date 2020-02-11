|
Phillip J. Datto of Scranton died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice Center after an illness. His wife of 28 years is the former Dorothy A. Gray Frazier.
Born in Mayfield, he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Anna E. DeMark Datto. Before retirement, he was a courier for Falcon Express. For 12 years, he was the organist at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Olyphant. Phil enjoyed collecting diecast Mack trucks. He was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Scranton.
Also surviving are stepsons, Michael Frazier, Olyphant; Stuart Frazier, East Stroudsburg; and Gregory Frazier, Philadelphia; nephews, Ralph and Brett Datto; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Datto.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2020