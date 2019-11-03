Home

Phillip T. Mursch

Phillip T. Mursch Obituary
Phillip T. Mursch, 64, Forest City, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Peckville, the son of the late Carl J. Mursch and Patricia Siko Mursch, Phillip served in the United States Marine Corps.

He worked for Innocor Corp. He was chaplain for the United States Marine Corps League, Carbondale. Phillip was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed picking mushrooms. He loved the New York Yankees, the James Gang and Neil Young.

He is survived by a daughter, Laura Mursch and partner, Devin Hosie, Sinking Spring; four sisters, Mary Mursch, Carbondale; Margaret Bjork, Jermyn; Patricia Morgan, Kentucky; and Carol Mursch, Simpson; aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with the Rev. Allan Rupert officiating.

Viewing, 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Scott Valley Cemetery, Montdale.

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019
