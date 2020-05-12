|
Philomena (Phyllis) Napolitano, 83, a lifelong Scranton resident, died Tuesday at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton, where she resided for the past eight years.
Born April 16, 1936, daughter of the late August and Rose Siconolfi Napolitano, Phyllis was a graduate of West Scranton High School. She would end her career retiring from the former Specialty Records/WEA Manufacturing Co. as an executive secretary.
She loved to travel, having traveled the globe with her sister, Rosemary. Always stylish and well-dressed, exuding total class, she was also fun, witty and easy-going. Prior to her stay at Mountain View, she was an active member of the Century Club of Scranton. She loved her time spent with her fellow members.
She was always up for a game of bridge with her sisters and although she never had children of her own, she and her sister, Rosemary, were like second mothers to her only nieces, Geralyn and Rosemary.
Phyllis is at peace now, joining her sister Rosemary in heaven, after they both were cheated out of their essential being by Alzheimer's disease.
Always missed and certainly never forgotten, she will forever be loved by her family and friends.
A faithful Roman Catholic, she was a member of the St. John Neuman Parish.
She is survived by her beloved sister, Grace Petro, Scranton; nieces, Gerilyn Esposito and husband, Patrick, Archbald; and Rosemary Muchisky and husband, Joseph, Eynon; and two great-nieces, Alyssa Muchisky and Lauren Esposito; and two great-nephews, Lewis Esposito and Evan Muchisky.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Napolitano, on July 21, 2017.
Her family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Mountain View Care Center for the care given to Phyllis throughout her stay.
Private funeral services from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, will be followed by entombment in the Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020