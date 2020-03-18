|
|
Phyllis J. Snyder, 84, of Scott Twp., died Sunday at her home. She was the widow of David Snyder Sr.
Born in Jermyn, daughter of the late David and Blodwin Trezise Johnson, Phyllis was a registered nurse for 25 years at Moses Taylor Hospital and retired as the assistant director of nursing. In her retirement, she continued her career in the home health field. She would also serve as an instructor in the Personal Care Home Administers Program and the School of Continuing Education Medical Secretarial Program, both at Marywood College. She instituted a certified nursing assistant program and training program for Volunteers Hospice of Pa. Inc.
She received awards and honors. Included were the National Distinguished Service Register in Nursing, Who's Who in American Nursing and Outstanding Manager Through Journal of Nursing Administration. Phyllis was published in several nursing journals.
She was actively involved in her community and the Tompkinsville United Methodist Church where she was the organist, secretary/treasurer and served on the administrative board. Phyllis was also actively involved in the United Methodist Women.
She was an avid quilter and reader and enjoyed traveling and building puzzles.
She is survived by three children, David Snyder, Greenfield Twp.; Dawn Clark, Suffolk, Va.; and Dean Snyder, Tompkinsville; grandchildren, Stacylyn Himelright, Stephanie Snyder, Sharon Snyder, Stephanie, Kaitlyn and Kristen Clark, Danny Cusick and Dean Snyder Jr.; multiple nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Interment, Tompkinsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tompkinsville United Methodist Church.
Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2020