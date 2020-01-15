|
|
Phyllis Sileo, 88, of Elmhurst Twp., died Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital after a brief illness. She was the widow of Daniel Sileo, who died in 1997.
Born in Scranton on Aug. 30, 1931, daughter of Edgar and Minnie Brown Williams, Phyllis was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Before retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper at ICS and Haddon Craftsmen. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She enjoyed time spent with her family. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by Erica Schmidt, who was like a daughter to her; her nieces and nephews, (caregiver) Marilyn Woellmer (Daryl), Debbie Walsh, Marji Powers, Beth Kubilus (Ed), John Butler, Sharon McHale (Joe); Cheryll Cross (David) Wales, UK; Kenneth and Liz Greene; Karen and John Lange, New Jersey; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Brenda Butler; Glenys Churchill, Wales, UK; Olga Mirtz Crossin and Marjorie Greene; and several nephews. Her faithful companion, Robert J. McDonough Sr., passed away on Dec. 8.
The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. David Mayne and all the nurses, aides and therapist on fourth floor, Moses Taylor Hospital for their kindness, caring ways and compassion toward our aunt, she will be forever remembered.
Per her wishes, burial in Fairview Memorial Park will be private.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church 108 Maple St., Elmhurst, with her nephew, the Rev. Ryan Kraus as officiant. Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to one's favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020