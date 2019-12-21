|
Phyllis Sunday, 87, of Dickson City, died Friday morning at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Stanley and Stephania Kozlowski Homitz, she worked at WEA Manufacturing/Specialty Records in Olyphant before her retirement, and was a faithful member of St. Mary's Visitation Church in Dickson City. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, who enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Traditional Home Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Edmondson of Scott Twp.; and Michele Maroni and husband, Joseph, of Dickson City; two sons, Joseph Sunday Jr. and wife, Christine, of Jefferson Twp.; and Paul Sunday of Dickson City; five grandchildren, Richard and Nicholas Edmondson, and Paulette, Christopher and Tyler Sunday; four great-grandchildren, Thatcher Edmondson, Christopher Joseph Sunday, Jamir Codrington and Jalani Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sunday Sr., five sisters and three brothers. The funeral will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dundaff Street, Dickson City, to be celebrated by Monsignor Patrick J. Pratico, pastor. Interment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Scranton. Friends may call Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019