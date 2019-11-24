Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Phyllis Woodruff Obituary
Phyllis Woodruff, a longtime resident of Old Bridge, New Jersey, passed away Nov. 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Christine Aliano Barbieri and Michael Barbieri, both of Dunmore. Phyllis was married for 28 years to a devoted husband, Herbert Woodruff, who passed in 1979 due to health reasons. She was the mother of George Woodruff, who also predeceased her due to internal injuries from an accident in 2000.

Phyllis spent her childhood years and most of her 20s in Dunmore, until she moved to Old Bridge because of her husband's work position as head mechanic for United Airlines in Newark, New Jersey.

She is survived by her sister, Lucille DeMuro; her nephews, David Miklos, John Miklos and Charles Aliano; her niece, Chris Barbieri; grandniece, Nadia; her children, her beloved granddaughter, Felicia Woodruff; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Woodruff; and her sister- in-law, Dorothy Bennett.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Louis M. Barbieri.

Phyllis served her local Old Bridge township in different capacities, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and had been a member of the Dunmore Willow Club. Her passions were sewing, cooking, baking and entertaining family and friends. She shared her mother's love for trying new recipes and was a fabulous cook.

A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. The immediate family can gather earlier at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m.

Phyllis will be fondly remembered for her wit, her creativity as a cook and a seamstress, her love for her family and her courage. She was dealt some unfortunate hardships in life, but always remained a feisty survivor, up till the very end.

To send the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019
