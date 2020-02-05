|
|
Preziosa Pellegrini Briga passed away on Monday evening, Feb. 3, at Scranton Healthcare Center after an illness.
Born in Scranton on Sept. 25, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Josephine Tabarini Pellegrini, and wife of the late Nino Briga. She is survived by her loving children, David Briga and wife, Annette; and Anita O'Brien and husband, Patrick. Preziosa (Pretzi) is also survived by two beloved grandsons, P.J. O'Brien and wife, Ashley, Bethlehem; and John O'Brien and wife, Shannon, Haddonfield, N.J.; as well as nieces and nephews.
Preziosa was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Richard, who died in 2010. Pretzi was a devoted mother who cared for Richard for 13 years during his debilitating illness. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Angelina Pellegrini, Lucille Regni and JoAnn Burne, with whom she shared a special, lifelong bond.
Preziosa was employed as a very dedicated caseworker for the American Red Cross, Scranton Chapter, from 1942 until her retirement in 1989, where she provided invaluable assistance and compassion to all her clients, including servicemen in World War II. She took exceptional pride in her work and her family. Well into her late 80's, Preziosa prepared her delicious Sunday Italian dinners for her family. In addition to her culinary talents, she was an avid reader and dog lover. She leaves behind a legacy of family devotion and an incomparable work ethic.
In accordance with Preziosa's wishes, there will be no viewing and private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangemets by August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020