Quinten C. Holl, 91, Honesdale, died Friday at Wayne Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, the former Lucille Magalski.
Born on Oct. 2, 1927, in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Jacob and Kathryn (Rose) Holl.
Also surviving are a daughter, Johnna Kuhn and husband, Paul; a son, Lynn "Chip" Holl and wife, Nancy; several grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Honesdale.
Friends may visit Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
