Robert Anthony Furiosi, 44, of Jermyn, passed away peacefully Sunday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, after a courageously hard fought battle with cancer. His loving wife of 16 years and his sister were by his side.
Born in Scranton on May 4, 1976, he was the son of the late Robert P. Furiosi and Ann Marie Fecina Furiosi. He was a 1994 graduate of Sacred Heart High School and he later attended Luzerne Community College. He was a 20-year member of the William Walker Hose Company and was currently employed by Cottage Hose Ambulance Corps as a paramedic supervisor.
R.A. had been a hard worker all his life. He began his work at Wayne's Family Restaurant as a cook. Then his volunteer work at the William Walker Hose Company sparked his true passion for emergency medical services. He was inspired to become a driver, EMT and Firefighter 1. After being employed as an EMT, he further advanced his education and became a paramedic.
Over the years, R.A. also earned his instructor certification for the following: EMT, first aid, advanced cardiac life support (ACLS), pediatric advanced life support (PALS), Department of Health, emergency vehicle operator course (EVOC) and trailer, ATV/UTV instructor.
R.A. had a zest for life that was hard to tame. He was always ready for any opportunity that came his way with one of his favorite responses of: "Absolutely!" or "I'm in!" He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting his vegetable garden, heavy metal music and attending many, many concerts. His favorite band of all time was Iron Maiden. He attributed the song "the Trooper" with helping him overcome difficult times in his life and he celebrated the day he finally got his Iron Maiden Eddie tattoo.
But what R.A. loved most of all was his family and friends. He loved them more than himself or anything else in this world. He dedicated his life to helping others. Whether it be as a devoted husband, supportive brother, loving son, proud uncle, the loyalest friend, an inspiring mentor, encouraging instructor, motivated volunteer, helpful neighbor or courageous first responder. No matter what, you could always depend on him. Day or night, rain or shine, near or far, he would be there. And now, his missing presence will leave hearts that ache and a longing for old times.
R.A. met the love of his life, his wife Melanie, when they were both teenagers. He said, "It was love at first sight." From that point on they shared 24 wonderful years building their life together by celebrating, achieving, compromising, forgiving, enduring and, most of all, loving each other. And although the hourglass of time stopped short, they gave each other enough love to carry with them for an eternity. "There are in the end three things that last: faith, hope and love … and the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13 Until we meet again …
Be strong. Be a trooper. Up the Irons. #888 strong.
He is also survived by a sister, Jennifer and husband, Paul Ruddy, and nieces, Morgan and Jordan, Jermyn.
His wife would like to express sincere gratitude to all the doctors and nurses that cared for R.A. at Geisinger Community Medical Center and Cancer Center, Scranton; NROC, Dunmore; Temple University-Jeanes Hospital, Philadelphia; and Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. A special thank you to Dr. Namita Sharma, Dr. Thomas Churilla and Dr. Darren Jacobs, whom R.A. admired and often complimented on their expertise with his care. And a very special thank you to Dr. Daniel Geynisman at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, for giving R.A. the opportunity for the stem-cell transplant. This allowed him to do exactly what he set out to do from the beginning of his battle: fight to the finish.
Funeral services will be private. Interment, St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery. Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020