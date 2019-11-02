|
Rachel Elizabeth Hinton, 46, of Ashburn, Va., died Sunday.
Rachel was born on Feb. 2, 1973, in Silver Spring, Md., to the late J. Timothy Hinton and Susan Jenkins Hinton, of Maryland. She was a graduate of Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg, Md., class of 1992.
Rachel had a successful career in corporate sales, having worked for Nordstrom, Adidas, Nike and Under Armour in cities across the country. She was an avid gardener and an inspired interior decorator. Her homes in Carlsbad, Calif., and at The Peninsula in Rehoboth Beach, Del., could have been showcased in magazines. She also enjoyed traveling and experiencing new places, both domestically and abroad.
Above all else, Rachel loved and adored her son, Logan. He was the light of her life, and she was very proud that he developed into such a kind, considerate and intelligent young man. She took great pleasure in his many athletic, musical and academic accomplishments.
Rachel had the rare gift of being able to connect with people. She had an infectious laugh, and a kind and generous nature. She could brighten a room with her smile. Rachel was also a true and loyal friend. Despite living far away at times, Rachel's high school friends remained very close to her throughout her entire life. Rachel's best friend and biggest supporter was her sister, Melissa, who guided Rachel through good times and bad, offering unconditional love and care at every turn. The two sisters shared a special bond, and Rachel was immensely grateful for the unending love and support of her sister.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Scott Taylor, and their son, Logan; her mother, Susan Jenkins Hinton; her brother, Tim Hinton, his wife, Terri, and their children, Sara, John, Emily and Daniel, of Dickson City; her sister, Melissa, her husband, Thomas Dougherty, and their children, Nicole and Michael Tyler, and Thomas and Christopher Dougherty, of Ashburn, Va.; and a multitude of cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by her cousin, Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loudoun Serenity House Fund, c/o The Community Foundation of Loudoun County, P.O. Box 342, Leesburg, VA 20178.
Arrangements are under the care of the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019