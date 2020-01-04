|
Rachel Marie Mills, South Abington Twp., died New Year's Day at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucy Mecca DelVecchio. Prior to her retirement, she was a CNA at Lackawanna County Healthcare Systems. She was a member of the Church of St. Gregory.
Surviving are a son, Brian Mills and his wife, Denise, South Abington Twp.; daughter, Louann Mills of Scranton; two grandchildren, Jonathan Mills and Ashley Bilgeshouse; great-granddaughter, Emma Roller; a brother, Leonard DelVecchio and his wife, Deborah, of South Abington Twp.; sisters-in-law, Margie DelVecchio of Dunmore; Jacque DelVecchio of Clarks Summit; and Lenora DelVecchio of Scranton; many nieces and nephews; in-laws, Adolf and Stella Riedl of Greentown; and companion, John Rosemergey of South Abington Twp.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy, Anthony and Johnny DelVecchio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, with services by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020