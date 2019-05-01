Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Waldron-Cantafio. View Sign Service Information Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home 301 Chestnut St Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-344-4714 Send Flowers Obituary

Rachel Waldron-Cantafio passed away on April 18, in the comfort of her Baltimore home while surrounded by her closest loved ones.



A lover of food, wine, travel and, most importantly, her family and friends, the number of lives she touched and will continue to look after is immeasurable. Her memory will live on in the hundreds of people who were fortunate enough to call her "family" or "friend," especially the following: her husband, Tony Cantafio, of Baltimore; her mother, Lois Ann McDonald, of New Park, Pa.; her father, James Waldron, of Bloxom, Va.; her sister, Jessie Waldron, of New Park; and, of course, her beloved furchild, Sailor, of Baltimore.



In lieu of flowers, donations to research, or other gifts, the family will be starting a nonprofit organization in Rachel's honor that will be aimed at helping patients new to chemotherapy prepare for their treatment sessions by providing personalized bags with snacks, games and other items Rachel always found useful. Details will be disseminated by the family once the fund is established.



In lieu of services, the family will be hosting a celebration of Rachel's life on Sunday, May 26, at the Sandlot, in Baltimore. Please contact the family for further details.



Local arrangements by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home Dunmore.

